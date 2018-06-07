71 animals living in feces, cramped kennels rescued from home of Michigan township supervisor

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Humane Society of Huron Valley is seeking adopters after 71 animals were rescued May 25 from an Augusta Township supervisor's home.

Two peacocks, 37 cats, 9 dogs, 13 chickens and 10 exotic birds, including five cockatoos, two macaws, two conures, and an Amazon parrot, were found in the home that was full of feces, urine and debris, HSHV said. Many of the cats and dogs were in waste-filled plastic kennels.

“The animals were living in extremely unsanitary and cramped conditions. Many were sick and in need of immediate medical care. In fact, there wasn’t an animal on the property who didn’t need help,” said Melinda Szabelski, animal cruelty and rescue supervisor for HSHV.

The exotic birds were in a room that did not have light or electricity, HSHV said. Most of the house did not have electricity or ventilation, and there was little food on the premises.

Failure to provide adequate care involving 10 or more animals is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine up to $5000, and/or community service up to 500 hours.

Anyone looking to adopt one of the animals can visit the humane society at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd. in Ann Arbor.

