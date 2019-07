WARREN, Mich. - Officials are investigating a fatal house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on Lyons Circle West in Warren near the area of 13 Mile and Mound roads.

Officials said a 76-year-old man was killed in the fire. His wife, in her mid-60s, was transported to a hospital for severe burns.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but there will be an investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.