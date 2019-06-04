76-year-old man struck by train while riding bike in South Lyon

A man on a bike was hit by a train June 4, 2019 in South Lyon. (WDIV)

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A 76-year-old man was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon in South Lyon.

Police said the Green Oak Township man was struck at 10 Mile Road and Reynold Sweet Parkway.

According to officials, the train was traveling less than 15 mph when it hit the victim.

He was able to talk to authorities, but he suffered significant injuries and was taken to Novi Ascension Providence Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Drivers should expect slow moving traffic near the intersection for the next several hours while CSX investigates.

