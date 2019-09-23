77-year-old store clerk killed in Detroit armed robbery

DETROIT - A 77-year-old store clerk was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Detroit's west side Saturday night.

According to authorities, Lewis Purtus was closing up a store near the intersection of Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads when he was ambushed. Police said thieves demanded his money, shot him in the chest twice and fled the scene.

Purtus' family said he was a loving grandfather who just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

