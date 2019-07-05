78-year-old bicyclist killed in Monroe County crash

Officials said Karen L. Spicer, 78, was riding her bicycle northbound on Steffas Road when a gray Jeep Renegade struck her.

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

Officials said Karen L. Spicer, 78, was riding her bicycle northbound on Steffas Road when a gray Jeep Renegade struck her. Spicer is a Monroe resident.

The Jeep Renegade was traveling northbound on Steffas Road in the southbound travel lane

attempting to overtake the bicyclist, when the bicyclist made an unexpected left turn in front of the

vehicle.

The Jeep Renegade was being driven by Shari Litten, 56, of Carleton, Michigan.

Spicer died at the scene of the crash. The operator of the Jeep Renegade was not injured. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, according to police.

