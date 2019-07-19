$7K ATV purchased with fraudulent credit card in Frenchtown Township, police say

Police are looking for two people wanted on suspicion of credit card fraud on May 10, 2019. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in connection with a case of credit card fraud in Frenchtown Township.

According to authorities, just before 1 p.m. on May 10, two people were reported as purchasing a blue 2018 Yamaha all-terrain vehicle for $7,000 with a fraudulent credit card at the River Raisin Powersports on Telegraph Road.

The ATV's vehicle identification number is 5Y4AJ6936JA100348.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to investigate. The suspects were observed on security footage driving a black Chrysler sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police's Monroe post at 734-242-3500.

