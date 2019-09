Tim Boyle/Getty Images

WARREN, Mich. - Eight of the 11 Kmart stores left in Michigan will close, the company announced this week.

After the closures, the Kmart stores in Marshall, Waterford Township and Warren will be the only remaining locations.

