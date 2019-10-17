8 cases of whooping cough confirmed at Ann Arbor Public Schools

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Eight cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, have been confirmed at Ann Arbor Public Schools this month.

While whooping cough is highly contagious, the Washtenaw County Health Department doesn't consider the cases to be an outbreak.

Below are information and tips about whooping cough from the Health Department.

Contact a doctor if you have:

A cough that comes in bursts

Vomiting after coughing spells

A cough lasting 7 days or more (with or without a "whoop")

Immunizations:

Children under 18 months should have received four doses of pertussis vaccine (DTaP, DTP).

Children should receive a fifth dose of vaccine after the age of 4 years, prior to entering kindergarten.

A pertussis-containing vaccine (Tdap) is available for persons 7 and older

No vaccine is 100 percent effective, and it is possible for fully immunized children to experience a modified form of pertussis.

Anyone with questions about the cases of whooping cough at Ann Arbor schools can contact the Health Department at 734-544-6700.

