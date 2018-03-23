8-year-old girl shot at gas station on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody

DETROIT - An 8-year-old girl was shot Friday morning at a gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street in Detroit.

The girl was rushed to Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police said she is expected to survive the injury. She initially was considered to be in critical condition when she was rushed the hospital.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody after officers reviewed surveillance video from the gas station.

Kaya Philson, 8, was shot March 23, 2018 while she was in a vehicle near Kentucky Street and Plymouth Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

What happened

The girl, identified as Kaya Philson, was with her mother in a vehicle at the Sunoco gas station when a man opened fire. The mother was not injured.

Detroit police said the man was acting agitated and asking for loose cigarettes. Something apparently set him off and he began shooting randomly at vehicles.

Witnesses told police the man was angry and randomly shooting. Police are calling this a random shooting.

The mother's gray Dodge Journey SUV was badly damaged by gunfire.

An 8-year-old girl was shot March 23, 2018 near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

A second vehicle also was shot. A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were in that vehicle. That mother is talking to Detroit police about what happened.

No other injuries have been reported.

Surveillance video helps catch suspect

Detroit police were reviewing surveillance video from the nearby Shamrock gas station, which is part of the Detroit Police Department's Project Green Light surveillance cameras initiative. Police said the video helped officers track down and arrest a suspect.

The suspect was arrested not far from where the shooting happened.

