8-year-old girl shot when man becomes irate, opens fire at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - An 8-year-old girl was shot Friday morning at a gas station in Detroit after a man became irate and started shooting.

Keri Philson was at the gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street while taking her daughter, Kaya Philson, to school when a man, who was standing in the street, opened fire after going on about how he wanted someone to give him a cigarette.

Kaya Philson, 8, was shot March 23, 2018 while she was in a vehicle near Kentucky Street and Plymouth Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

"She was in shock and the next thing you know, she was screaming, 'Mommy,'" Keri said. "I took her coat off and wrapped it tight in her sweater because the blood was going everywhere."

Kaya was rushed to Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police said she is expected to survive the injury. She initially was considered to be in critical condition.

Keri's gray Dodge Journey SUV was badly damaged by gunfire.

A second vehicle was also shot. A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were in that vehicle. That mother is talking to Detroit police about what happened.

Police said a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after officers reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station.

The suspect was arrested not far from where the shooting happened.

