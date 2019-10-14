84-year-old woman killed in Shelby Township crash

The driver of the 2019 Jeep, an 84-year-old Shelby Township resident, was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after the crash.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Monday around 10:55 a.m., the Shelby Township police and fire departments responded to an injury crash on 26 Mile Road and Main Park Drive.

Police say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on 26 Mile Road and went into the turnaround to enter Stony Creek Metro Park.

As the 2019 Jeep was crossing the eastbound lanes of 26 Mile Road, it collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram, which was traveling east on 26 Mile Road.

The driver of the 2019 Jeep, an 84-year-old Shelby Township resident, was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after the crash.

The passenger of the Jeep, also an 84-year-old Shelby Township resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Dodge Ram is a 26-year-old resident of Armada. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 586-731-2121, ext. 483.

