9 killed, 27 injured in Dayton, Ohio mass shooting; vigil being held Sunday night

DAYTON, Ohio - According to the Dayton, Ohio Police Department, the number of injured victims in Sunday morning's mass shooting that left nine people dead has jumped to 27.

The police are working with the blood bank to set up donation opportunities. There will be a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday night commemorating the lives of the shooting victims.

Another shooting happened less than 24 hours earlier in El Paso, Texas Saturday that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

#OregonDistrict #update: Dr. Semon from MVH said they are still treating 4 patients with 1 in critical condition.

Kettering Health Network had 12 patients with 6 still being treated. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update Mayor Whaley: Number of wounded is 27 who've been treated at local hospitals for various injuries.

We are working with the blood bank to set up donation opportunities. There will be a vigil tonight at 8pm, location TBA. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

