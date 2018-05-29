9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in Southfield hotel pool

The 9-year-old boy was found around 7:15 p.m. in the Baymont Inn pool, police said. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Southfield, officials said.

The 9-year-old boy was found around 7:15 p.m. in the Baymont Inn pool at 27500 Northwestern Highway, police said.

Officers went to the hotel and performed CPR on the child. He was taken to Providence Hospital in Southfield, where he is in critical condition.

The boy is still receiving medical treatment, officials said.

Police and firefighters are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 248-796-5500.

