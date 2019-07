DEARBORN, Mich. - A local Marine corporal is finally getting his long overdue Purple Heart award.

Anthony Procassini, 98, was honored in Dearborn. He said he still vividly remembers what he lived through when he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

He served under legendary Lt. General Chesty Puller. He fought in two of the most gruesome casualty-high battles of the war.

