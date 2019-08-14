A guide to this weekend's St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest on the Nautical Mile

The 2019 Aqua Fest in St. Clair Shores will include a fishing derby at the Blossom Heath fishing pier. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Aqua Fest brings an array of activities to the Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores for two days.

Stop by Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue and check out a dog show, ride a pony, run a 5K, enjoy live music or visit a craft and vendor show.

Those are just a few of the many events planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Full Aqua Fest schedule:

Saturday

10 a.m. 5K run/walk

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. -- "Jumping Dogs" ultimate air dog show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Face painting

11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Pony rides and petting zoo

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Family fishing derby

Fishing rods and lures will be provided at the Blossom Heath fishing pier. Fishing licenses are not required to participate.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Craft and vendor expo

Noon - 3 p.m. -- Mermaid princess party

Noon - 5 p.m. -- Party bike

The bike will go up and down the road on the south side of Blossom Heath Park that leads to Lake St. Clair.

3 p.m. -- Watermelon eating contest

6-11 p.m. -- Hawaiian luau

A tiki bar, games, food and music will be at Wahby Park, in front of Blossom Heath.

Sunday

9 a.m. -- Pancake breakfast at the Jefferson Yacht Club

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. -- "Jumping Dogs" ultimate air dog show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Face painting

11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Pony rides and petting zoo

Noon - 5 p.m. -- Party bike

3 p.m. -- Comedy magic show

