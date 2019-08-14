A guide to this weekend's St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest on the Nautical Mile

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Aqua Fest brings an array of activities to the Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores for two days.
Stop by Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue and check out a dog show, ride a pony, run a 5K, enjoy live music or visit a craft and vendor show.
Those are just a few of the many events planned for Saturday and Sunday.
Full Aqua Fest schedule:
Saturday
- 10 a.m. 5K run/walk
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. -- "Jumping Dogs" ultimate air dog show
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Face painting
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Pony rides and petting zoo
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Family fishing derby
Fishing rods and lures will be provided at the Blossom Heath fishing pier. Fishing licenses are not required to participate.
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Craft and vendor expo
- Noon - 3 p.m. -- Mermaid princess party
- Noon - 5 p.m. -- Party bike
The bike will go up and down the road on the south side of Blossom Heath Park that leads to Lake St. Clair.
- 3 p.m. -- Watermelon eating contest
- 6-11 p.m. -- Hawaiian luau
A tiki bar, games, food and music will be at Wahby Park, in front of Blossom Heath.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. -- Pancake breakfast at the Jefferson Yacht Club
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. -- "Jumping Dogs" ultimate air dog show
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Face painting
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Pony rides and petting zoo
- Noon - 5 p.m. -- Party bike
- 3 p.m. -- Comedy magic show
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.