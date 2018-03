The Academy for Business and Technology High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat. (WDIV)

MELVINDALE, Mich. - The Academy for Business and Technology High School in Melvindale will be closed Wednesday due to a threat, police announced.

The Melvindale Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officials are working to solve the situation, but the school will be closed Wednesday as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.