Activists gather in Detroit's Rouge Park demanding justice for slain mother of seven

DETROIT - A group of activists gathered in Detroit's Rouge Park on Saturday, demanding justice for a mother of seven who was killed there last weekend.

Francesca Marks got caught in the crossfire of a shooting after a basketball game Aug. 3. Detroit police are still looking for the shooter, and activists are hoping a witness will speak up.

They say Marks was an active voice against gun violence.

Police believe the shooter left the area in a black Mercedes. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.



