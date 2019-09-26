Adrian man uploads 93 child porn images, including disturbing edited photos of young girls, FBI says

ADRIAN, Mich. - An Adrian man known to be active in the community is accused of uploading 93 child porn images, including many of toddlers, teenage girls in sports clothing and disturbing edited photos of young girls, FBI officials said.

Matthew David Thomas, 44, is accused of uploading 93 images of child pornography to an online picture and video hosting service called SmugMug-Flickr, police said.

Officials with the hosting service alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account under the username "Martee T" had uploaded the images at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 17.

The hosting service reported the images Aug. 19 and traced them to a Yahoo! email address that belongs to Thomas, court records show.

Child porn images

WARNING: The image descriptions are graphic.

Police said 34 of the images showed two girls about 5 and 8 years old. A man's hand can be seen pushing aside the skirt of one of the girls in 18 of the images, according to authorities.

Eighteen of the photos were taken up the dress of a 3- to 5-year-old girl at what appears to be a gymnasium, according to court records. In 15 of the images, the focus appears to be on the girl's private parts, officials said.

Five of the images show two naked girls between the ages of 8 and 14 years old, court records show.

FBI officials said 30 of the photos show clothed teenage girls, 12 to 14 years old, wearing team jerseys. Many of the photos were focused on the girls' private areas, according to authorities.

Two photos showed a clothed teenage girl with the private parts from one of the other images edited onto her, court records show. This girl was also seen in the photos of the players in jerseys, officials said.

Three of the photos showed a girl, about 8 years old, standing in front of a house with clothes on, police said. The private area from one of the other images was edited onto her, according to court records.

Photos linked to Thomas

Yahoo! records for the email address linked to the "Martee T" account show the account has been logged into four times -- once to create the account, twice in the minutes after initial registration and once on Aug. 18, FBI officials said.

On Aug. 20, authorities served a subpoena to Comcast for information about the logins to the email address. They traced the IP address to a home on Sapphire Drive in Adrian, according to court records.

A subpoena served to Spring Corporation traced the SmugMug-Flickr account to the same home on Sapphire Drive, records show.

Officials said the Yahoo! email account was created July 30 using a phone number registered to Thomas. The email account was used to create the SmugMug-Flicker account "Martee T" on the same day, authorities said.

Thomas arrested

FBI agents said they identified several of the girls in the images.

The parents of two girls and a school official identified the victims in the images and said they are members of Thomas' community, court records show.

A search warrant was served Wednesday at Thomas' home, and agents compared the background of the images of two victims to his living room.

Thomas' wife told police the images would have been taken around Thanksgiving 2018 based on the paint color in the living room, records show.

School officials identified several of the teenage girls from the sports team photographs, FBI agents said.

During the search, Thomas' wife identified his phone, which rang when FBI officials called the number linked to the image upload.

A message sent to the email address used for the SmugMug-Flickr account also displayed on the phone screen, officials said.

Thomas was taken into custody and charged with production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

