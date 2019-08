Officials were on the scene of a reported drowning at Mill Pond Park in Saline Friday afternoon. (WDIV)

SALINE, Mich. - Huron Valley paramedics have transported a person in critical condition from Mill Pond Park in Saline to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

On Friday afternoon, Huron Valley paramedics were on the scene of a reported drowning at Mill Pond Park with local fire and police agencies.

Stay with Local 4 for updates.



