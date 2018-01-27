AG Bill Schuette: 'We will meet with every victim' of MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette gave an update Saturday about how he will lead his investigation into the way Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar case.

Schuette described the team he has assembled to lead the investigation, including a special prosecutor and the Michigan State Police, and said there will be a public report when the investigation is completed.

“We will meet with every victim," Schuette said.

He waited until victims had their time in court before he spoke about the investigation.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

He said Saturday that he didn't need advice about how to handle the investigation from the board because of their conduct during the situation.

“This will be done right. Period," Schuette said. "No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off-limits."

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a collection of child pornography. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison last month. He was sentenced to 40-175 years Wednesday for sexually abusing young athletes.

The university hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate whether the school handled things properly with Nassar. The prosecutor concluded in findings to the university that "Nassar fooled everyone around him -- patients, friends, colleagues and fellow doctors at MSU."

The findings also noted that the prosecutor’s investigation showed that no one at the school knew that Nassar was engaging in criminal behavior.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.