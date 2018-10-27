All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market in November

DETROIT - All Things Detroit is heading back to Eastern Market next weekend, making holiday shopping a whole lot easier.

The annual event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 2934 Russell Street in Eastern Market. Beat the crowd ticket-holders get in at 9:30 a.m.

The event draws more than 12,000 shoppers annually and includes more than 250 businesses. Vendors will be selling handmade goods, snacks, home decor and other homemade goods, making for perfect holiday gifts for friends and family.

Tickets cost $5, and beat the crowd tickets are $15. Children 6 and under get in for free, and the first 100 kids 10 and under get a free All Things Detroit backpack.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit iloveallthingsdetroit.com. You can also download the All Things Detroit mobile app from the Apple Store and Google Play to learn more about the vendors.

