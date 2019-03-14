Alleged victim details how Clawson dance studio owner sexually assaulted him when he was a teen

CLAWSON, Mich. - A man who says a Clawson dance school owner sexually assaulted him when he was a minor detailed what he allegedly endured Thursday in court.

"I would start my voice lesson and start warming up and he would make a comment like, 'Your voice is tense, you seem tense. Why don't you take your clothes off?'" the victim said.

The victim said Christopher Keen, 59, initiated sex with him at Keen's studio, Kaleidoscope Studio for Performing Arts, at home, and on a trip to Mexico.

"Slowly, he would be removing his clothing and he would be just in his underwear or naked," the victim said.

Keen sat silent as his alleged victim, who is now 21, shared graphic details. Occasionally, he would shake his head.

Keen is charged with criminal sexual conduct. His case is headed to trial.

He is out on bond. Keen is an Australian citizen, so he had to surrender his passport.

Investigation in early stages

"We know a lot of kids go through that studio, and he's been there for several years," Clawson police Chief Scott Sarvello said. "I can't even imagine what's going through the minds of the victims or their family, how to process this, what do you do?"

Sarvello said the investigation began a year ago after police got a tip about one of the victims from Child Protective Services.

"Obviously, it's a very tough and traumatic situation for them to be in," Sarvello said.

Police have made contact with three alleged victims so far, but only one has come forward to file charges against Keen. Sarvello said that's because the other victims are not ready to come forward.

"Our detectives are continuing to work with two others. They're not quite ready to come forward with all of the information. They're in counseling," he said.

Local 4 tried to reach out to Keen to question him regarding the allegations. No one answered the door at his studio in Clawson or at his house.

Neighbors said the studio was a popular place for musically inclined children in the area and that's why police are worried there could be many more victims.

"Now that it's there and he's charged, I'm hoping maybe this can help other victims come forward so it can help with their life and have them move on a bit," Sarvello said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police believe there will be more to come in the case.

