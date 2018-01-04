Allen Park police search for man who attempted to snatch woman's purse in Target parking lot

Allen Park police are searching for a man who attempted to steal a woman's purse at an Allen Park Target store Dec. 30, 2017. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Allen Park police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a woman's purse Saturday.

Police said the man tried to snatch the purse in the parking lot of the Target store at 100 Fairlane Drive at about 7:30 p.m. before fleeing.

Watch surveillance footage of the attempted theft below.

Surveillance video shows the man driving past the woman and grabbing at her purse from his vehicle, a cream-colored Ford Explorer.

Police said the man is white. No other description was available.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-386-7800.

