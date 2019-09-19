'Alligator-type reptile' seen swimming in Bedford High School biology pond

A three-foot long caiman seen Sept. 19, 2019, in the biology pond at Bedford High School. (WDIV)

TEMPERANCE, Mich. - Officials with Bedford Public Schools said an "alligator-type reptile" was seen swimming in the biology pond on the campus of the junior and senior high schools.

The creature has been identified by animal experts as a 3-foot long caiman, officials said.

A teacher reported the sighting to district officials on Friday. Building administrators have arranged for the caiman to be removed.

Caimans aren't indigenous to Michigan, but they're often kept as pets, school officials said. They share many characteristics with alligators and crocodiles, but are often smaller, experts said.

All students and residents are asked to stay clear of the pond until the caiman can be relocated to a proper home.

