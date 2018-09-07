Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint after attempted hijacking of delivery truck in Detroit

DETROIT - An Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint last month after two people tried to hijack a delivery truck at a post office in Detroit, officials said.

The attempted hijacking happened around 4 a.m. Aug. 24 outside the U.S. post office at 16500 Joy Road, according to authorities.

Officials said when the hijacking was unsuccessful, the Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint. The armed man took the truck keys and personal property, police said.

The men was armed with a black revolver, police said. He was black, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and in his 20s with closely braided hair and big front teeth. He was wearing a black hat, a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes. Officials said his eyes were yellowed.

There was no information about the second person, who was driving a 2000 to 2005 gray or silver Honda Civic, police said.

Two people from this vehicle were involved in an attempted hijacking in Detroit, police said. (WDIV)

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and state "representative" at the voice prompt.

