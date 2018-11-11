Ambulance, Detroit police cruiser involved in rollover collision on city's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a rollover collision Saturday night in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. in the intersection of Chicago Boulevard and Linwood Street. A police car collided with an ambulance, knocking it on its driver's side.

Detroit fire crews, police and medical personnel responded to the scene.

Detroit Police Capt. Darrell Patterson said the ambulance and police cruiser were driving to different locations with their sirens on and collided in the intersection.

The police cruiser came to a stop in the yard of a home, colliding with the residence's porch. No one inside the home have been injured.

All police officers, EMS technicians and the person the ambulance was transporting are listed as stable or temporary serious condition. They are expected to survive.

Police are hoping the dashboard camera in the police cruiser will shed light on what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police investigating a rollover collision in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood on Nov. 10, 2018. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.