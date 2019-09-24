An exclusive look at 3D technology TSA agents use to keep travelers at Detroit Metro Airport safe

ROMULUS, Mich. - New technology at Detroit Metro Airport provides Transportation Security Administration agents with a 3D look inside travelers' bags.

The airport has had the computed tomography machine that scans carry-on bags for a year. Only 17 airports in the country have the technology. DTW has one unit and is expected to receive four more in early December.

The scanner can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees to give a full look inside baggage.

Steve Lorincz, the federal security director of Homeland Security, said the technology allows agents to virtually see behind other items in bags.

"The employees can actually manipulate the bag, and remove items from the bag so there can be multiple laptops in it, and we can move a laptop out of the bag," he said.

It's technology like the X-ray machine that has helped TSA agents stop 11 deadly and dangerous weapons at DTW checkpoints this year. Of those 121 items, 35 were firearms.

