Andiamo's Royal Oak location closes after nearly 20 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced the closure of Andiamo Trattoria in Royal Oak on Saturday.

The restaurant had been located at 129 S. Main St. in Royal Oak for 19 years. Joe Vicari, Owner of Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, believes the removal of a nearby parking lot caused the decline in business.

"We are deeply saddened to close Andiamo Trattoria in Royal Oak after being a part of the community for almost two decades, but unfortunately, our hand was forced," Vicari said. "The city of Royal Oak has taken away 100 percent of the restaurant’s parking as well as our patrons' ability to valet park their cars, which has severely impacted our business. This, coupled with our landlord’s unwillingness to restructure our lease, has made it impossible for us to stay in business in Royal Oak.”

Employees are being relocated to other Vicari restaurants, which are remaining open.

"We wish to thank all our customers and the community for supporting us for so many years," Vicari said. "We’ve loved serving this community and wish we could have stayed here."

