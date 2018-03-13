Angry customer refuses to leave drive-thru line at Detroit McDonald's after order issue

DETROIT - Business came to a stop at a Detroit McDonald's drive-thru on Monday when a customer was told the restaurant didn't have the sandwich he ordered.

The driver of a red Toyota ordered the Grand Mac from the McDonald's app, but when he pulled up to the drive-thru window on Mack Avenue in Downtown Detroit, the manager said, "We don't have that."

The man decided to take a stand, stopping at the window in the drive-thru.

"They tell me they don't make that anymore, and they wouldn't give me my money back," the man said. "They wouldn't cancel the order, so I said, 'I'm not leaving.'"

Police were called and notified the man his order was only available at participating McDonald's locations.

He was then told he would be arrested if he didn't leave.

The disgruntled customer left without his order and his money and was told to call Customer Service.

