Ann Arbor first responders reunite with family after baby delivery at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - March 13th started off as a typical day for Ann Arbor Fire and HVA crews. That changed fast after Ann Arbor resident Krin Klein, who was expecting her third child any day, went into labor.

Klein was at home with her husband Etan and their two young children when she went into labor. She quickly realized she was not going to make it to the hospital before the baby arrived and that she would be delivering the baby at home.

Etan called 911 and was connected with Huron Valley Ambulance dispatchers. HVA Dispatchers are licensed EMS providers who have additional training in Emergency Medical Dispatching. Once on the phone with Etan the dispatchers walked him through the delivery process while simultaneously sending crews from Huron Valley Ambulance and Ann Arbor Fire Department Station 5 to his home.

The instructions dispatch gave to Etan allowed him to assist Krin in a safe and quick delivery of their new daughter, Dacia.

Fire and HVA crews arrived at the Klein home just after Krin delivered her baby. The crews assessed Klein and her newborn baby and determined everyone was doing well before transporting them to Mott Children’s Hospital at Michigan Medicine. On the way to the hospital Fire assisted HVA by driving the ambulance so both paramedics were available to continue care for Klein and Dacia.

On Saturday April 13th, one month after baby Dacia arrived, she and her family had a chance to reunite with the responders who had been so instrumental in her first moments of life.

The Ann Arbor Firefighters and HVA Paramedics and dispatchers who had been involved with Dacia’s birth met up with the Klein family at Ann Arbor’s Fire Station Five.

The responders had a chance to meet and hold baby Dacia and give her big brothers tours of the fire trucks and ambulances.

