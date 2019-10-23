Anonymous donor pledges to match major donations to help renovate Michigan Animal Rescue League

PONTIAC, Mich. - An anonymous donor is trying to encourage more major donors to contribute to the expansion and renovation of Michigan Animal Rescue League's Pontiac facility.

The donor will match all gift commitments and multiyear pledges of $25,000 or more documented by Dec. 31 as part of a $1 million donation challenge.

The Rescue League has raised $6,229,518 of its $12 million goal to expand its 65-year-old shelter.

"This anonymous donor is directly investing in the lives of the at-risk dogs and cats in our community," said Magee Humes, MARL executive director. "It will not only enable us to build a new shelter, but allow us to reach more animals, expand our outreach program and ensure that we will be here saving lives well into the future."

Interested donors can contact Humes at 248-778-5351 or mhumes@marleague.org.

Below is a rendering of the facility:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.