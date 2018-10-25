Another smash-and-grab attempted at Warren liquor store, but thieves get nothing

WARREN, Mich. - Thieves used a Dodge Ram pickup truck to smash into a party store Thursday morning on 9 Mile Road at Marmon Street in Warren.

The owner of the store said the thieves were after the ATM. However, there was no money in the ATM and when the thieves realized that they took off, leaving the pickup truck behind. But the store was still badly damaged when the truck smashed into it about 4:45 a.m.

This attempted smash-and-grab robbery is just one of several reported in Metro Detroit over the past few months. Police are investigating whether this incident is related to a similar one at the same time Thursday morning in Detroit. Someone slammed a vehicle into Lynch Liquor Store on Van Dyke near I-94.

Lynch Liquor has been hit before. In fact, it has been targeted several times.

