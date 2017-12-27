Apartment building catches fire on Glendale Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit fire crews were battling a fire that rekindled at an apartment building Wednesday morning on Glendale Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Street on the city's west side.

The initial fire was extinguished just after midnight, but rekindled around 3 a.m.

A witness said 60 people lived inside of the building and several had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

What sparked the flames remains under investigation.

American Red Cross had a crew at the building to make sure residents had a place to go.

