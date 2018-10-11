Archdiocese of Detroit removes priest due to credible allegations of sexual abuse

DETROIT - A retired priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit has been restricted from any public ministry because of credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors, according to the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The Rev. Robert Witkowski, 83, was added Tuesday to the Archdiocese's list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

The Archdiocesan Review Board said allegations involving Witkowski going back to the early years of his ministry have been deemed credible.

They said they shared the allegations with authorities and there will be a review process under church (canon) law.

Anyone who has been abused should contact police.

Witkowski was ordained in 1961 and retired in 2013. He served in parishes as an associate pastor, a pastor and an administrator during those years.

Assignments:

1991 - 2013: St. Faustina, Warren (merger: St. Edmund/St. Sylvester)

1985 - 1991: St. Raymond, Detroit

1981 - 1985: St. Lawrence, Utica

1980 - 1981: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Grosse Pointe Woods

1976 - 1980: St. Mary Magdalen, Melvindale

1969 - 1975: Herman Kiefer/Detroit Osteopathic Hospitals, Detroit

1966 - 1969: Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Detroit

1961 - 1966: St. Matthew, Detroit

