Aretha Franklin gets tribute at Jay-Z, Beyonce concert in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Jay-Z and Beyonce came to Ford Field in Detroit on Monday night, but the ailing Queen of Soul was very much on everybody's minds.

The Carters dedicated their show to Aretha Franklin on Monday, but it was DJ Khaled who brought the house down when he got everyone to sing one of Franklin's iconic songs.

Many of the fans heading to Ford Field for the show thought something special would happen, and it did. Tens of thousands of people sang "Respect" to show their respect to Franklin.

"She's amazing. She's a legend, and I hope she recovers fast," a fan said.

News that the 76-year-old Franklin is gravely ill has spread all over the world. Her family is simply asking for prayers.

"It hurts my heart," a fan said. "She's the queen and she will forever have an impact on my soul. I know millions of people have heard her music and heard her voice and been touched by her spirit. She's going to forever be remembered."

Concertgoers in Detroit were keenly aware of the roads paved by Franklin.

"We probably wouldn't have Beyonce if it wasn't for Aretha, and that's who we're seeing tonight," a fan said.

Beyonce opened her show Monday by saying, "This show is dedicated Aretha Franklin. We love you, and thank you."

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.