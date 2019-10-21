Argument at house party in Oakland County turns to gunfire

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fight escalated into shots being fired Saturday night at a house party on Pinoak Street near Sashabaw Road.

According to authorities, a man and a woman got into a fight at the party. The homeowner asked the man to leave and when he left, police said he made verbal threats to return with a handgun. When the man returned, the woman produced a gun and fired shots from inside at the man through the front door of the house. As the man fled, more gunshots were fired from inside the residence.

Police found multiple bullet casings inside the home and damage to the windows of two nearby parked vehicles.

The woman, a 32-year-old Waterford Township resident, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are still attempting to locate the man who fled the scene.

