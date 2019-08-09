Armada school custodian charged with making terrorist threat

ARMADA, Mich. - There's unease in Armada over a man working as a custodian in the school district who is accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an automatic weapon.

Paul Norgiel, 52, may have thought he was making a joke, but a colleague felt otherwise. The elementary school custodian reportedly told the colleague he was "bored and should go to a local business with an AK and 12 rounds."

The colleague said he knew Norgiel had access to weapons and alerted school officials, who contacted police. State police said the Krause Elementary School custodian did not direct the threat at a school or a specific person.

Police interviewed Norgiel at his home and he was arrested. Police located four weapons, including a semi-automatic long gun and a pistol. The weapons have been confiscated and the custodian can't return to the school while the investigation continues.

