Armada school custodian charged with threatening to take assault rifle to business due to boredom

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A custodian at Armada Elementary School has been charged after a witness said the custodian claimed he was bored and should go to a local business with an assault rifle and 12 rounds, according to authorities.

Custodian's comments

State troopers were called Thursday to the 23000 block of Armada Center Road in Armada Township for a report of terrorist threats.

A witness told troopers he was speaking with Paul Norgiel, 52, of Armada Township, when Norgiel said he was bored and should go to a local business with an assault rifle and 12 rounds.

Armada school officials said Norgiel made the comment in front of a colleague while working at one of the schools in the district. He thought he was making a joke, but it was threatening in nature, school officials said.

Guns taken from home

The witness told police Norgiel owned firearms, so he took it as a threat, officials said.

The colleague alerted school officials, who called police.

Troopers interviewed Norgiel and took him into custody. He was taken to the Macomb County Jail pending a charge of making a terrorist threat.

Troopers said they went to Norgiel's home and seized a semi-automatic long gun and a pistol.

Arraignment

Norgiel was arraigned Friday on one count of false report of a threat of terrorism, officials said.

He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. All weapons were confiscated pending the outcome of the proceedings, and Norgiel is not allowed to return to Armada schools during the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Authorities said any type of threat, even if it's intended as a joke, is a crime and will be investigated.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call police.

