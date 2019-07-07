Armed man arrested after barricading himself in Detroit home following report of domestic violence

At around 6:45 a.m., the barricaded man was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a situation involving a barricaded armed man that happened at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Winston Street.

Police were called to the area for a report of domestic violence. Police were not able to enter the home in the area that the report was made from after arriving. A woman was in the home with the armed man, police said.

The barricaded man could be the woman's husband, and was armed with either a knife or handgun, police said.

No further information was provided on the situation by police.

