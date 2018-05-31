Armed man posing as customer steals cash from Detroit Burger King drive-thru

DETROIT - Detroit police said an armed man pulled up to the drive-thru at a Burger King and stole money from the cash register.

Police said there were two men in a black 2003 Impala that pulled up to the restaurant in the 16200 block of Livernois Avenue to place an order.

As the Impala approached the window, the driver got out and pointed a gun at the female employee, demanding money. The woman took a step back, and the man reached through the window toward the cash register, police said.

An unknown amount of money was taken, according to authorities.

The armed man is described as 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was clean-shaven with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a black-and-white checkered scarf on his head.

A man in the passenger seat is described as being in his early 20s. He wasn't wearing a shirt, but had blue jeans on and a white scarf on his head.

