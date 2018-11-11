Armed men steal undisclosed amount of cash during robbery at Detroit Family Dollar

Detroit police are searching for two men who robbed a Family Dollar on the 9900 block of east Jefferson Avenue on Sunday.

The suspects entered the store around 10:30 a.m. announcing a hold-up and robbed the store's 34-year-old manager at gunpoint. The suspects ordered the manager to open the cash register. The victim complied and gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects have been described as two black men in their mid-40s, dressed in dark clothing.

Both of the suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

