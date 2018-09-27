Armed robber steals money, customers' cellphones at Roseville motel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A motel in Roseville was robbed at gunpoint Thursday by a man who also took off with customers' cellphones.

Police said the incident happened at 1:07 a.m. Thursday at the Microtel Inn on 13 Mile Road.

A man walked into the motel lobby carrying a gas can and told the clerk that his car had broken down, police said. He walked out of the lobby and returned a few minutes later with a handgun, according to officials.

The man demanded money from the register and the clerk complied, giving him all the money, police said.

Roseville motel armed robbery suspect (WDIV)

There were several witnesses in the lobby during the robbery, and the man took their cellphones, officials said.

One of the witnesses was a 13-year-old girl who the man allowed to sit with her mother, police said.

The man fled the lobby on foot, according to authorities.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4510.

Roseville motel armed robbery suspect (WDIV)

Roseville motel armed robbery suspect (WDIV)

Roseville motel armed robbery suspect (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.