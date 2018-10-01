26-year-old Detroit man arrested after armed robbery at Roseville hotel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Detroit man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery last week at a Roseville hotel, police said.

Kalieb Solomon, 26, is accused of robbing the Microtel Inn at gunpoint and taking cellphones from customers who were in the lobby at the time of the incident.

Roseville motel armed robbery suspect (WDIV)

Solomon was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court. He is charged with armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Solomon is being held at the Macomb County Jail on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 17.

Mother, daughter caught in middle of armed robbery

A mother and her daughter were caught in the middle of the armed robbery.

The woman is sharing the story of what happened overnight at the Microtel Inn on 13 Mile Road between Little Mack and Gratiot avenues.

The woman and her 13-year-old daughter were in the hotel lobby Thursday, talking to the front desk clerk.

"She's pregnant and she wasn't feeling well, so we're out there to cheer her up a little bit," the woman said.

Solomon walked into the hotel with a gas can, saying his car had broken down, police said. He left the lobby and came back.

"He cocked his gun and put it up in the air," the woman said.

He demanded money from the hotel register and cellphones from everyone in the lobby, according to officials.

"I'm lost for words," the woman said. "It was just horrible, knowing that your 13-year-old daughter was standing right next to the man waving the gun."

She said she asked Solomon if her daughter could sit next to her.

"She tucked my head on her lap so I couldn't see anything if anything did happen," the girl said. "I was terrified, thinking that I might die."

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.