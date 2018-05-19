Armed suicidal man shot, killed by Livonia police officer in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Livonia police officer shot and killed an armed man Friday night in Plymouth Township, police said

Westland police chased the man, believed to be suicidal and armed with a handgun, to prevent him from harming himself or others after seeing his vehicle in the area of Hix and Joy roads about 7:45 p.m.

The man's cousin, William Cousino, said his cousin had gotten bad news and posted a photo on social media of himself with a gun to his head. Worried family and friends called police, Cousino said.

Police called off the chase when it became too dangerous.

The man was seen armed with a handgun and running in a residential neighborhood just north of the intersection, in Livonia, police said. Officers told him to stop, but he fled, police said.

Police tried to take the man into custody in the area of Joy Road and I-275. A Livonia officer fired at him, killing him, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

