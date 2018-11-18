Armed suspect surrenders to Detroit police after being barricaded in home

An armed suspect surrendered to Detroit police after being barricaded in a home on Nov. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An armed suspect surrendered to Detroit police after being barricaded in a home on Littlefield Street Saturday night.

According to authorities, police were called to the home because of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they witnessed a man being shot just outside the home. Officers took the victim to a hospital and surrounded the home.

Eventually, everyone inside surrendered to police peacefully. The shooting is believed to be a result of an ongoing family dispute.

The victim is a 39-year-old man who is listed in temporary serious condition.

A 46-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

