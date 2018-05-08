Armored car robbed in elementary school parking lot in Troy prompting lockdown, police say

An armored vehicle was robbed May 8, 2018 in the parking lot of a school in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - An armored car was robbed Tuesday morning while in a parking lot in Troy prompting a lockdown, police said.

Wattles Elementary School was placed under lockdown.

According to authorities, the driver of the armored car was pepper-sprayed by one of the robbery suspects.

Police said the suspects fled the area.

No other information was made available.

Wattles Elementary is on lockdown as a cautionary measure. Officers are on scene. https://t.co/O7lCgmgrxC — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 8, 2018

