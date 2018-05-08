Armored car robbed in elementary school parking lot in Troy prompting lockdown, police say

TROY, Mich. - An armored car was robbed Tuesday morning while in a parking lot in Troy prompting a lockdown, police said.
Wattles Elementary School was placed under lockdown.
According to authorities, the driver of the armored car was pepper-sprayed by one of the robbery suspects.
Police said the suspects fled the area.
No other information was made available.
Wattles Elementary is on lockdown as a cautionary measure. Officers are on scene. https://t.co/O7lCgmgrxC — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 8, 2018
