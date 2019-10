Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - As technology changes, so does the way students are taught.

At Utica Community Schools, students begin learning about internet safety at a young age.

The Digital Citizens program teaches students privacy, online safety, and what is right and wrong when it comes to using the internet.

There's also a website that helps parents teach their children online safety.

