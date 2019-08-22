At least 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Robson in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that has left one man dead on the city's west side.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Robson Street, which is in the area of 7 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A 26-year-old woman is in extreme critical condition after being shot in the head and face and a 28-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the mouth.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the 28-year-old opened the door to someone knocking, and they started shooting.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.