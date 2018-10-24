At least 2 dead after shooting inside Kroger grocery store in Kentucky

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY. - At least two people were killed in a shooting inside a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

WAVE reports at least two were killed in the shooting around 2:55 p.m. at 9080 Taylorsville Road at the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead -- one inside the store and one outside.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store. Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be at a Kentucky grocery when gunfire broke out says he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other. He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling 911. Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realized he couldn't help her.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

