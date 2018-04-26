ATF executes five search warrants across Metro Detroit

ATF agents and MSP troopers at a home on Florida Street (left) and Whittaker Street (right) in Detroit on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Authorities executed search warrants Thursday morning at separate locations across Metro Detroit.

Four of the warrants were executed in Detroit and a fifth home was searched in River Rouge.

Three of the five warrants were executed at homes at the following locations:

7000 block of Whittaker Street

8300 block of Lane Street

5800 block of Florida Street

ATF was assisted by Michigan State Police in the execution of the warrants.

MSP says there is no danger to the public.

