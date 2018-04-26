ATF executes five search warrants across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Authorities executed search warrants Thursday morning at separate locations across Metro Detroit.
Four of the warrants were executed in Detroit and a fifth home was searched in River Rouge.
Three of the five warrants were executed at homes at the following locations:
- 7000 block of Whittaker Street
- 8300 block of Lane Street
- 5800 block of Florida Street
ATF was assisted by Michigan State Police in the execution of the warrants.
MSP says there is no danger to the public.
Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.