News

ATF executes five search warrants across Metro Detroit

By John Steckroth - Editor

ATF agents and MSP troopers at a home on Florida Street (left) and Whittaker Street (right) in Detroit on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Authorities executed search warrants Thursday morning at separate locations across Metro Detroit.

Four of the warrants were executed in Detroit and a fifth home was searched in River Rouge.

Three of the five warrants were executed at homes at the following locations:

  • 7000 block of Whittaker Street
  • 8300 block of Lane Street
  • 5800 block of Florida Street

ATF was assisted by Michigan State Police in the execution of the warrants.

MSP says there is no danger to the public.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.